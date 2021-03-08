HUNTINGTON — Mountain State Centers for Independent Living will partner with Facing Hunger Foodbank to assist with food insecurities for those in the disability community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 11, behind the office located at 821 4th Ave. in Huntington.
“During this global pandemic, we have seen the needs of our consumers increase, we want to do our part to help,” said Angela Adams, CEO/executive director of Mountain State Centers for Independent Living. “At Mountain State Centers for Independent Living our mission is to improve the lives of those with disabilities and I feel we can do that by providing healthy food options, so our vulnerable population does not go hungry.”
Consumers are encouraged to call the Huntington office to reserve their spot by scheduling an appointment for the mobile food pantry by calling Joanna Hammond, community resource advocate at 304-525-3324, ext. 1207.