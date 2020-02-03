HUNTINGTON — People gathered around the big screens Sunday to watch the kickoff of Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans gathered at Calamity J Grill and Bar in Huntington to watch Chiefs and 49ers meet for the first time during a Super Bowl game. It was also the first Super Bowl appearance for the Chiefs in about 50 years. This year’s “big game” was held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with a halftime performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
Football fans gather to watch annual Super Bowl matchup
