HUNTINGTON — A felony strangulation case filed against a Marshall University football player will be presented to a grand jury after a Cabell County magistrate ruled there was enough evidence for the case to move forward after testimony from three individuals, including the alleged victim.
Brandon Lamar Drayton, 22, a redshirt junior safety for Marshall, was charged with felony strangulation and domestic assault Oct. 23, and suspended from the football team the same day.
Drayton was jailed Oct. 23 after he was seen by Marshall University Police Lt. James Parker about 12:15 p.m. that day in the 400 block of 21st Street allegedly forcibly grabbing the alleged victim, who is also a Marshall student, around the neck and shoulder area while yelling at her.
During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, assistant prosecutor Ken Bannon said when the alleged victim testified Wednesday, she said she did not remember much of the incident after she was strangled. She said she experienced pain; nausea; gaps in memory; a flushed, red face; and red marks and bruising after the experience, which was enough to prove she probably had been strangled.
However, defense attorney Rich Weston said no one had seen Drayton strangle the alleged victim, and even if they had, the effects she testified to having did not meet the law’s definition of strangulation.
Magistrate Mike McKinney disagreed with Weston and found there was enough evidence for the case to be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment.
Drayton will remain out of jail on a $55,000 bond until then.
Parker testified he was waiting in the McDonald’s drive-through when he heard a commotion in the parking lot and saw the alleged victim and Drayton arguing as he was getting out of line. He said he could hear Drayton cussing and screaming at the victim as she searched through the garbage for her phone.
The officer said while he did not see Drayton strangle the alleged victim, he saw his hands near her shoulders and saw severe red marks around her neck. Those red marks turned into bruising a couple days later, the alleged victim said.
The alleged victim told the officer Drayton had strangled her.
“She told me she was out and he had called her and told her to meet him there,” he said, “at which point the two got together in the victim’s car and an altercation broke out inside of the car.”
During her testimony Wednesday, the alleged victim said the pair had been a couple but broke up about a month prior to the alleged incident. The alleged victim testified Drayton wanted to meet her to talk about a rumor, but the discussion quickly turned into the fight. She said he took her phone, broke something in her car and threw her coffee out of the car before strangling her.
“I had stopped responding to him, and it made him mad,” she said.
When he got out of the car with her phone, she followed to attempt to retrieve it. The first time she reached, she said he grabbed her by the neck. He then threw the phone in the trash and she went to retrieve it with him trying to prevent her.
Witness Hannah Spurlock said she was parked in the lot waiting for an order when she saw the alleged attack. She thought the two were play fighting because she did not believe something like that would be done in public. She said she never saw him hit her but that she did see the defendant push the alleged victim. She did not see him strangle her, she said.
She arrived at their cars at the same time as the officer and comforted the alleged victim.
At least two other individuals witnessed the attack and gave statements to police, but also said they did not see strangulation.
Weston said Drayton was the victim and the ex-girlfriend had gone after him and followed him.
He questioned why Drayton had been charged with strangulation when no one but the victim had said it occurred. In order for it to be strangulation, there has to be substantial physical pain or loss of consciousness.
“We have not heard any evidence today that satisfies the statute of strangulation,” he said. “We heard from the officer who witnessed the whole thing that he did not see any strangulation. We heard every witness he talked to did not see any strangulation.”
In answering Weston, McCarthy said “substantial physical pain” means something different to everybody.
Bannon said the burden of proof in a preliminary hearing is very low and prosecutors only had to prove there was proof the incident “probably” occurred for it to move forward.
A Marshall spokesman confirmed Drayton is still a student at the university, and any punishment through the university will be decided through the student conduct process.
Drayton, a 6-3, 197-pound junior safety from Largo, Florida, was fourth on Marshall’s team in tackles with 46 this season prior to his suspension. He started in six of seven contests after returning from an ailment in the preseason.
