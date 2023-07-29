The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Fairfield Community Development Corporation partnered with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to get food into the homes of Huntington residents, with the help of local football players.

A tractor trailer full of donated food arrived at Facing Hunger Foodbank’s 7th Avenue facility Monday, officials said. Inside, was nearly 27,000 pounds of food from the church, including soup, pasta, fruit, oats, jam, shelf-stable milk, peanut butter and tuna — enough to fill 1,500 boxes.

