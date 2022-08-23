HUNTINGTON — For an evening, 4th Avenue will become Cruise Avenue once again.
From 6 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, cruising will be allowed on the avenue between 8th and 11th streets, a press release said.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HUNTINGTON — For an evening, 4th Avenue will become Cruise Avenue once again.
From 6 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, cruising will be allowed on the avenue between 8th and 11th streets, a press release said.
Popular in Huntington in the 1980s, young adults piled into cars to “cruise” bumper to-bumper along the four lanes of 4th Avenue on Friday and Saturday evenings. City officials called for an end to the activity on 4th Avenue in 1987 and offered the old 2nd Avenue between 8th and 10th streets, which was known as the Superblock. The area is now home to Pullman Square and the Delta Hotel.
State Sen. Mark R. Maynard, R-Wayne, who claims Huntington as his home city but represents the 6th District, frequented Cruise Avenue in his younger days and “has many fond memories and made many friends that he still has today,” the press release said.
“Cars have always been a big part of my life, and when l first came to Cruise Avenue in the early ’90s, I didn’t know a soul there. But l saw cool cars, and instantly developed a friendship with the car guys at Cruise Avenue. I still have these friendships today.”
The city of Princeton, which is in Maynard’s district, hosts “Cool Cruisin’ nights” every third Saturday on Mercer Street. He said it was “one of the coolest things I had ever experienced,” and he hopes to replicate it in Huntington. The evening could be a way to bring “back those past patrons of 4th and Cruise for a reunion of sorts, but also to be an economic driver for the area to bring attention to the City of Huntington and local businesses. It can even let the youth of the area be a part of something that they were born too late to experience.”
Sunday was chosen because most of the businesses would be closed on 4th Avenue and Monday is Labor Day. Free parking will be first-come, first serve along 4th Avenue’s metered parking.
Three car clubs — BB’s Car Club, Tri-State Street Rods and the Covered Bridge Car Club — are helping with promotion of the event.
Maynard also thanked Mayor Steve Williams and the City of Huntington for allowing the event. He said he hoped a 2023 schedule can have more Sunday night cruises before Monday holidays.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.