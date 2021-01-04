Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLESTON (AP) — Some cities in West Virginia had near-record amounts of rainfall last year.

Bluefield had its second-highest annual rainfall in 2020. The 52.7 inches of rain was surpassed only by the 54.2 inches recorded in 2004, according to the National Weather Service.

Elkins received 56.5 inches of rainfall last year, the 10th highest in its history.

On the other end of the scale, Wheeling saw its fourth driest year with 32.2 inches of rainfall. That's more than seven inches below the city's average, the weather service said.

