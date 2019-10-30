HUNTINGTON — The threat of inclement weather Thursday has prompted Cabell County to move trick-or-treating to 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
The National Weather Service on Monday began forecasting up to 3 inches of rain between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning, with the bulk expected to hit the Tri-State early Thursday night. The rainfall is predicted to remain steady through the night at a rate of two-tenths of an inch per hour until 10 p.m. Thursday, slowing to a trickle by Friday morning.
Winds are expected to pick up with the rain Thursday afternoon, with gusts from 30 mph to 45 mph likely.
By Tuesday afternoon, Cabell County commissioners made the decision to reschedule trick-or-treat in the interest of safety, said Beth Thompson, county administrator.
Although commissioners set trick-or-treat times for the rest of the county, at least two municipalities decided to reschedule before commissioners reached their decision.
The village of Barboursville announced it was moving trick-or-treat to Saturday after hearing from local meteorologists early Tuesday about the predicted storm, said Mayor Chris Tatum.
Tatum said he also had phone conversations with representatives from Milton and the city of Huntington before reaching that decision.
“Parents are spending money on their kids’ costumes, they want to be able to wear their costumes, and the weather is just not going to accommodate that,” he said. “More importantly, they are talking about really windy rain, so safety was the No. 1 concern.”
Huntington later made the same decision to move trick-or-treating within the city, including the Wayne County portion of Westmoreland, to 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
The 28th annual Huntington Safe Trick-or-Treat will still be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, but has been relocated indoors to the Big Sandy Superstore Arena. The event normally takes place on the lawn of the Cabell County Courthouse.
Safe Trick-or-Treat features dozens of community leaders, businesses, civic groups and first responders joining together to pass out candy to Tri-State children in a safe, controlled environment. This is the second time the event has been moved indoors in the event’s 28-year history, according to officials.
In anticipation of Thursday’s inclement weather, several trick-or-treat times were rescheduled locally by Tuesday evening:
- Trick-or-treat for Milton was rescheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The Halloween Party for the city of Milton was still scheduled to take place Tuesday at April Dawn Park.
- Neighborhood trick-or-treat times for Ironton and South Point have been changed due to the weather forecast for Thursday evening. Ironton is now scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, while South Point is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Trick-or-treat for Kenova and Ceredo in Wayne County has been moved to 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Citing safety concerns, Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards announced Tuesday morning that trick-or-treat in Hurricane and throughout Putnam County has been rescheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Hurricane’s Main Street Trick-or-Treat event has been canceled, Edwards noted.
In Fort Gay in Wayne County, residents were preparing to collect candy Tuesday night after trick-or-treat was rescheduled to coincide with trick-or-treating in Louisa, Kentucky, said Mayor Joetta Hatfield. Hatfield said she and Louisa Mayor Harold Sloan mutually decided to reschedule it after seeing the weather reports.
“My main concern about changing it on such short notice was the fact that parents might not be able to change their schedules in time. Some of them might not be able to get off work or something,” Hatfield said. “That factor alone almost caused me to keep it on Thursday.”
Hatfield said she did not want to reschedule the holiday for Saturday because “it just seems strange to celebrate Halloween in November.”
For the most up-to-date list of trick-or-treat times in the Tri-State, visit Herald-Dispatch.com.
Reporter Luke Creasy contributed to this report. Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.