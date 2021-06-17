HUNTINGTON — A Forest Adventure Camp series is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 12-Aug. 6, at 3600 Oakview Drive, Huntington, just a few minutes past the Huntington Museum of Art.
The camp is for ages 5-9 and 10 years and older. The series features a different outdoor-based curriculum each week on 24 acres of privately held historical land. The camp combines English, math and science with the wonder of exploring the woods.
The curriculum draws from Nature Play QLD (an Australian outdoor education curriculum embraced for public school use) and thematic narrative expansions from local education pioneer Alicia Spears, who co-founded the STEM+M school in South Point, Ohio. The cost is $150 per week. For more information, text 304-710-1143 or email sosocialbaby@gmail.com.