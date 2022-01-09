HUNTINGTON — A local program is giving families a way to enrich their children’s education with outdoor elements.
Forest Adventure Co-Op recently received an out-of-school time child-care center designation from the state of West Virginia. Tia Rumbaugh, the founder of the co-op, said during an open house that the program combines nature survival activities with STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, lessons. The program accepts children ages 5 to 12.
“It’s a co-op business model in that members can have their fees reimbursed through volunteerism,” Rumbaugh said. “And that model builds community and kinship amongst our members and helps them feel and have ownership as opposed to just being an observer, which creates a healthier dynamic for the community at large.”
Forest Adventure Co-Op’s curriculum is based on Nature Play QLD, a program in Australia. According to Nature Play’s website, children in the program get passport-like booklets with nature-focused missions to complete.
Students meet at a cabin, located at 3600 Oakview Drive in Huntington, and complete academic tutoring before engaging in nature-based activities.
Before opening the co-op, Rumbaugh and her family remodeled the cabin, which has been in her family for a while. The children who attend may also experience supervised field trips throughout the rest of the property, which has hiking trails.
Over the summer, a test run was held for Forest Adventure Camp. Local kids met at the cabin for a few days while learning nature-based programming and were able to model the camp to their preferences with various activities, like making trail signs.
Ownership is key to the co-op model, Rumbaugh said. In addition to students making the space their own, parents are able to vote in monthly meetings about upcoming curriculum.
The coronavirus pandemic created change in the operation of child-care programs, Rumbaugh said. Outdoor classrooms could be another resource for guardians amid the pandemic, as they have constant air circulation.
