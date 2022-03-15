The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Taps at Heritage in Huntington invited customers to try pairing some of their classic favorite Girl Scout cookies with complementary beers.

At Sunday’s Cookies & Beer Pairing, a private, ticketed event, guests received eight 4 oz. pours of craft beers and eight different types of cookies to pair with them.

Attendees had chances to win boxes of cookies as trivia and raffle prizes as well.

— The Herald-Dispatch

