HUNTINGTON — MaRia Hill said she took over as executive director of the A.D. Lewis Community Center with a list of goals.
On Wednesday afternoon, she saw one realized.
The running track behind the community center, Hill said, was crumbling and in dire need of replacement. On Wednesday afternoon, a resurfaced track was dedicated in honor of her father and former executive director, Thomas T. Hill.
“This was one of my dad’s goals. Becoming director I was only trying to implement and give back to the youth like he did when I was a kid. I planned my goals and aspirations on things he wanted to, or did, accomplish,” Hill said.
Hill, 45, said she believed the track to be over a half-century old and this is the first time it had been resurfaced. The location has been utilized by many organizations, athletic teams and others in the Fairfield community of Huntington.
“I’m excited that it’s finally complete,” Hill added.
The total cost of the project amounted to $285,490, the majority of which came from the city of Huntington by way of Community Development Block Grant funds, Mayor Steve Williams said.
The base of the track is a 1 1/2-inch layer of asphalt, then it’s topped off with a 3/8-inch layer of Plexitrac, a specific formula designed to be among the most durable, water-based, resilient track surfaces on the market.
The project, Williams added, also features drainage improvements and the installation of barriers where Bruce Street intersects with the track to prevent vehicle access.
“This is special because it’s A.D. Lewis, special because it is part of the community, and Tom Hill just made it even more special,” Williams said in his public address at the dedication ceremony.
“This is a testament to the service you provided to us, and we wanted to be able to serve you,” Williams added.
The dedication came as a surprise to Thomas Hill, who helped Williams unveil a plaque bearing his own name on it, which read Thomas T. Hill Track and Field.
“For me, it’s my gift back to him for all he’s taught me,” MaRia Hill said, “one of those things being the importance of giving back to your community, which is what he did for so many years.”