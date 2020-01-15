HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman who admitted to stealing more than $150,000 from a local credit union has been sentenced to serve time in federal prison and pay back the money she took.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Frances McComas, 56, previously pleaded guilty to embezzlement. As part of her plea, McComas admitted to embezzling $165,500 from the West Virginia Federal Credit Union in Huntington.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced her Monday to serve one year and one day in prison and five years of supervised release.
McComas admitted she took the money from West Virginia Federal Credit Union’s vault from 2015 to April 2019 as she worked as a teller for the credit union. She further admitted to falsifying financial records of the bank to cover up the theft. Stuart said she would falsify financial records to hide her crimes. While she started in 2015 by stealing a few thousand dollars, the amount stolen and frequency of the theft continued to increase until she was embezzling from the bank monthly. She wasn’t caught until nearly five years after the embezzlement began.
“McComas was a credit union employee that stole from her employer for almost five years,” Stuart said. “As a result of the FBI’s investigation and the subsequent prosecution of McComas by my office, she is headed to federal prison, and just as importantly, she will be paying restitution to the credit union.”
McComas will have to pay $1,000 a month until her restitution is repaid.