Barboursville Mayor Paul Turman speaks at Barboursville Community Park soccer fields on Aug. 14, 2008, during a meeting to announce the location of the 2009 and 2010 US Youth Soccer Region I Championships.
Barboursville mayor Paul Turman Sr. gives thanks during the dedication ceremony of the Mayor Paul Turman, Sr. Bridge on Wednesday, June 11, 2014, at the Barboursville Community Park Soccer Complex in Barboursville.
Barboursville Mayor Paul Turman speaks at Barboursville Community Park soccer fields on Aug. 14, 2008, during a meeting to announce the location of the 2009 and 2010 US Youth Soccer Region I Championships.
Barboursville mayor Paul Turman Sr. gives thanks during the dedication ceremony of the Mayor Paul Turman, Sr. Bridge on Wednesday, June 11, 2014, at the Barboursville Community Park Soccer Complex in Barboursville.
HUNTINGTON — Former Barboursville mayor Paul Turman died Wednesday.
Turman, who grew up in Barboursville and graduated from Barboursville High School in 1959, served Barboursville as a city council member in the 1990s and then as mayor for 14 years beginning in 2001. Turman was influential in the city’s park development during his years as mayor, developing the Barboursville Park Soccer Complex and advocated for the Merritt’s Creek Shopping Center.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.