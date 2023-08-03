The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Former Barboursville mayor Paul Turman died Wednesday.

Turman, who grew up in Barboursville and graduated from Barboursville High School in 1959, served Barboursville as a city council member in the 1990s and then as mayor for 14 years beginning in 2001. Turman was influential in the city’s park development during his years as mayor, developing the Barboursville Park Soccer Complex and advocated for the Merritt’s Creek Shopping Center.

