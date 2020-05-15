ASHLAND — A former deputy sheriff from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday, before U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning, admitting that he violated the rights of a woman to be free from unwanted sexual conduct, according to a joint announcement by the U.S. Attorney, Special Agent in Charge and the Kentucky State Police.
According to a federal indictment, Patrick Allen Adkins required a woman to perform oral sex on him in July 2013 in exchange for his help recovering her dogs.
According to the plea agreement, Adkins also directed her to destroy evidence of his conduct, to keep her from reporting it to other law enforcement.
“The conduct in this case was particularly despicable,” Robert M. Duncan Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, said in a prepared statement. “The victim asked for the assistance of law enforcement; instead, she became the victim of abuse and her civil rights were violated. The defendant callously disregarded his oath to uphold the law and protect the public. Fortunately, his actions are not representative of the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers — individuals who serve with integrity, respect for the law and compassion for victims. It is our hope that the defendant’s guilty plea and conviction can, in some way, mitigate the damage he has done.”
Adkins was indicted in June 2018. The indictment record for this case was previously sealed in public record.
“The vast majority of law enforcement officers valiantly perform their duties. Officers like Adkins who act for their own self-interest do a disservice to all law enforcement and to the citizens of Kentucky,” said Special Agent in Charge James Robert Brown Jr., FBI Louisville Field Office. “Police misconduct erodes public confidence and trust in law enforcement. For that reason, investigations into public corruption and the violation of civil rights are the FBI’s top criminal priorities. I hope Adkins’ guilty plea shows our commitment to honest law enforcement in the commonwealth.”
The investigation was conducted by the FBI and Kentucky State Police.
“This type of conduct undermines the core values of law enforcement officers everywhere,” said Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police. “It smacks in the face of our oath of office to protect the weak against oppression and intimidation. I’m pleased that our investigative efforts contributed to placing this predator behind bars.”
Adkins is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 14. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. However, any sentence will be imposed by the court after consideration of the U.S. sentencing guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes, officials said.