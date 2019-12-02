IRONTON — An arraignment has been set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Catlettsburg for the former manager of the local child support office on 76 counts of forgery and one count of theft, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rhonda Copley.
Mary Pickett, 55, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, was indicted on the felony charges last week in Boyd County, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
The state police post in Ashland was contacted last September by a Boyd County Child Support contracting official about an employee reportedly taking money from a payroll account, according to the release.
Following an investigation by state police, it was determined a large sum of money was taken over a period of years from the child support office’s payroll account, according to the release.
No money was taken from any child support account or case, according to the release.
Pickett is charged with forging the name of another county official to obtain money unlawfully on multiple occasions, according to the release.
The case was taken to a Boyd County grand jury last week and Pickett was charged with 77 felonies. Each charge carries a prison sentence of from five to 10 years in prison, Copley said Monday.
Pickett was released on a $100,000 bond set last week. She is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges before Boyd County Circuit Judge John Vincent.
She is being represented by David Musetter, an Ashland lawyer.