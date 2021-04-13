HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education has filled its vacant seat after interviewing more than a dozen candidates Tuesday.
Charles D. Shaw, a former Huntington city councilman, was appointed by board members after interviews were conducted for all applicants Tuesday.
Following the resignation of former board member Carole Garrison, the board received 17 applications for the vacant seat, and 15 individuals received an interview Tuesday, which the board conducted in executive session.
Two were not considered because they reside in District 4 and the maximum number of board members from that district — two — are currently serving terms.
Each candidate spent about 15 minutes behind closed doors with board members, the superintendent and other county administrators. After the interviews were completed, the board returned from executive session and announced its decision as to who would fill the vacancy.
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said Shaw stood out in the interview process by bringing a wealth of knowledge from both an industry and community perspective, and added that his civic experience will only help improve opportunities for Cabell County students.
“I have three kids that have gone through the school system, and it’s always been an interest of mine to help kids in the future,” said Shaw, who also serves as pastor at Real Life Christian Center Church in Huntington.
“It was exciting to get the call, and I am elated that (the board) thought I could help our students,” he added.
Shaw will be sworn in during a Board of Education work session Monday, April 19, at 4:30 p.m. and will assume all responsibilities of an active board member at that time.
Four applicants were from District 1: Keith E. Adkins, Melissa C. Collins, HD “Butch” Day and Karen Nance; five applicants were from District 2: Judith Deutsch, Cassie Miller, Shaw, Ashley Stephens and Richard Yocke; and six applicants were from District 3: Eric Blough, Carl Eastham, Lauren Hensley, Cynthia Jeffords, Samuel R. Moore and Josh Pauley.
Board of Education members serve staggered, four-year terms and are paid $160 per meeting for up to 50 meetings. The board meets regularly twice per month on the first and third Tuesday evenings in Huntington.
Garrison, who had served on the Board of Education since July 2018, announced her resignation March 16 due to plans to move from the area.