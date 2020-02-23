HUNTINGTON — A former correctional officer at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville has been indicted on a single count alleging he sexually assaulted a female inmate last year.
Robert Alan Blake III, 28, of Barboursville, in January was charged by the Cabell County grand jury with two counts of impositions of sexual acts on an incarcerated person.
The charges involve incidents that occurred Aug. 22 and 30, 2019. A criminal complaint states Blake sexually assaulted a female inmate inside her jail cell at the facility, where he was working at the time. Blake allegedly confessed to the act during an interview with West Virginia State Police, according to the complaint.
At the time, Blake was ranked as a corporal at the facility.
He is the second officer to be charged in recent years. Carl Aaron Westfall, 22, of Huntington, pleaded guilty in 2017 to engaging in sexual contact or intercourse with an incarcerated woman in 2016. He is serving 10 years of extended supervised release for the crime after serving a probation sentence.
Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, previously said Blake was suspended without pay upon his arrest and terminated soon after.
STROTHER: In an unrelated case, a Huntington man accused of severely beating his neighbor in October 2019 has been indicted by a grand jury.
Alan Wayne Strother, 40, of Huntington, in January was charged by the grand jury with burglary and malicious wounding.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Strother is accused of breaking into a man’s apartment in the 400 block of 7th Avenue in Huntington on Oct. 22, 2019, before he started to beat the alleged victim in the face and body with a closed fist and an unknown object.
Strother allegedly chased the victim out of the apartment and into the street, where the alleged beating continued. The criminal complaint identifies Strother and the victim as living in neighboring apartments. The victim had a laceration to his left eyebrow, swelling to his left eye, bruising to his left eye and cuts on his head, the Huntington police officer wrote. He was unsteady on his feet, having a hard time remembering things, and reported pain in his left rib cage.
He was taken to the hospital due to the laceration and eye swelling.
Strother has since been released from Western Regional Jail on bond.
OTHER INDICTMENTS: A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in January. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Joshua Adam Jackson, 600 block of 23rd Street West: Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, driving under the influence, and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons.
Scotty Andrew Jones, no address given: Strangulation, first-degree sexual assault and intimidation of a witness.
Jacob Nathaniel Maynard, 1900 block of Marcum Terrace: Third-degree sexual assault, soliciting a minor via computer and threatening communications by a computer.
Eric M. McNeely, Detroit, Michigan: Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
William David Meade, 800 block of 12th Avenue: Second-degree sexual assault and domestic battery.
Justin Wade Rhodes, Culloden: Strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.
Kellee Anne Russo, 1800 block of 14th Street: Escape.
William Joshua Smith, 900 block of Monroe Avenue: Soliciting a minor via computer.
Cassie Lynn Stephens-Saylor, 800 block of Virginia Avenue: Fraudulent use of an access device and welfare fraud.
Donnesea Mae Ward, 300 block of Westchester Drive: Failure to appear.