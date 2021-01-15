HUNTINGTON — Former City Council Chairman Mark Bates has been selected to fill the newly created position of the city of Huntington’s director of council and citizen engagement.
Bates will serve as the primary staff contact for residents who have complaints, inquiries and requests for service and help City Council members in identifying and addressing the needs of the city. He will work as a liaison between members of Mayor Steve Williams’ administration and City Council members in resolving those issues.
He will also head the implementation of a resident request management system, which will streamline residents’ requests for service, making the process of requesting and fulfilling services more efficient.
“I have a long record of serving our citizens as a city councilman and chairman,” Bates said.
“While this is a different role, I will work with the new City Council and their constituents to provide the most efficient and effective means of handling their concerns.”
The position was proposed by Williams and approved by Huntington City Council in December. Williams said Bates had proven himself to be an effective public servant and would be a great fit for the position.
“He has a vast knowledge of city operations and an established relationship with my administration that will benefit our community members and City Council members when they have issues that need to be resolved,” he said.
The former councilman just completed three consecutive four-year terms as the District 6 representative on City Council and served from 2008 through 2020. He served as chairman for nine of those 12 years.
He served on the Huntington Municipal Development Authority from 2005 to 2017, to which he was reappointed last year. He also serves on the board for the Huntington YMCA and is a member of the Marshall University Big Green Coaches Circle and Cabell County Republican Executive Committee.
Residents with requests for service or complaints can contact Bates at batesm@huntingtonwv.gov or 304-638-6031.