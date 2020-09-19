HUNTINGTON — A former Huntington city councilman and his brother, a retired magistrate, have been indicted after they were accused of being involved in a 2019 shooting that left a man paralyzed.
Tom McCallister, a former Huntington City Council member and mayoral candidate, was charged with malicious assault and use of a firearm during commission of a felony, and his brother, Johnny McCallister, a retired Cabell County magistrate, was charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm Friday by the Cabell County grand jury, according to Prosecuting Attorney Sean “Corky” Hammers.
The shooting happened April 27, 2019, in the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Huntington when the victim, Ron McDowell Jr., called 911 at around 4 p.m. and told dispatchers that two men, believed to be Tom and Johnny McCallister, were holding him at gunpoint, lead investigator Andre Jackson said during Tom McCallister’s preliminary hearing in May 2019.
Jackson said McDowell was shot while on the phone with 911, and he was found on the ground on his back with a gunshot wound to his neck, an open flip cellphone in his right hand and a closed pocket knife near his right arm.
Jackson also testified that two handguns were recovered from the McCallisters; the gun belonging to Johnny McCallister had five unspent bullets, while the gun that was believed to belong to Tom McCallister had four unspent bullets and a spent casing was located.
Video evidence collected from a witness that depicts the aftermath of the shooting indicates Tom McCallister had a gun in his hand and Johnny McCallister’s gun was holstered, Jackson said.
During the hearing, the defense said they believed McDowell was attempting to break into a garage owned by one of the McCallisters and that the brothers were being threatened with a knife, making the shooting self-defense.
According to Jackson, when asked, Tom McCallister told the responding police officer he shot McDowell.
McDowell’s father said his son’s condition has remained relatively the same since the shooting and that he is paralyzed from the neck down.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.