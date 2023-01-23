The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Former West Virginia Delegate Chad Lovejoy announced his candidacy for Circuit Court judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit in the 2024 primary election Thursday.

Lovejoy filed a pre-candidacy registration form with the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office for Cabell County, according to a press release sent by Lovejoy. He told Herald-Dispatch that he has not decided for which seat he will run.

