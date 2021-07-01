The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A federal grand jury added a new charge against former West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans in an indictment handed up Monday.

Evans now is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting for his actions while inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the indictment filed in his case Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The indictment includes the new charge with the previously announced charges against him: entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

The previous charges against Evans were filed by way of information on May 3.

When prosecutors bring charges against someone in an information filing, it typically indicates the person is cooperating with investigators and prosecutors, and it cannot be filed without the defendant’s consent.

Evans pleaded not guilty to those charges in May with Huntington attorney David Tyson representing him. U.S. Attorney Kathryn Fifield said at his arraignment that parties were in the early stages of negotiations for a plea deal.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.