A federal grand jury added a new charge against former West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans in an indictment handed up Monday.
Evans now is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting for his actions while inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the indictment filed in his case Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
The indictment includes the new charge with the previously announced charges against him: entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
The previous charges against Evans were filed by way of information on May 3.
When prosecutors bring charges against someone in an information filing, it typically indicates the person is cooperating with investigators and prosecutors, and it cannot be filed without the defendant’s consent.
Evans pleaded not guilty to those charges in May with Huntington attorney David Tyson representing him. U.S. Attorney Kathryn Fifield said at his arraignment that parties were in the early stages of negotiations for a plea deal.