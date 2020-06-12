Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — A former Fairland High School Spanish teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual contact with her student and selling Adderall.

Amy Adkins, 30, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and distribution of Adderall.

As part of her plea, she admitted that while she was a Spanish teacher at Fairland High School in Proctorville during the 2017-18 school year, she communicated frequently with a male student via social media. The student was younger than 16 years old at the time.

On April 7, 2018, Adkins drove from Huntington to Ohio, where she picked up the student, and brought him back to Huntington where they engaged in sexual activities.

In addition, Adkins admitted that from September 2017 to May 2018 she would often sell a portion of her Adderall prescription to her friends and acquaintances. Specifically, she admitted she sold one close friend five of the pills March 9, 2018.

She faces up to eight years in prison after her Sept. 8 sentencing.

