HUNTINGTON — The former finance director of the Huntington Tri-State Airport was sentenced Tuesday to federal prison after admitting she stole nearly $50,000 from the facility.
Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers to serve a five-month prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release. The first five months of her supervised release will be served on home detention with electronic monitoring.
Hall, who served as the airport’s finance director from September 2017 until her arrest Jan. 8, 2021, previously pleaded guilty to theft of federal funds. As part of her sentence, she was ordered to pay $49,478.64 in restitution.
As finance director, Hall was responsible for accounting, depositing and withdrawing funds from multiple revenue sources including ATMs and vending machines.
According to information from U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, Hall admitted that between May 2020 and Jan. 8, 2021, she stopped depositing the full amounts she collected from those machines into the airport’s bank accounts and also took money from those accounts intended for deposit in the ATMs.
During that time period, Huntington Tri-State Airport received at least $10,000 per year in federal funding, which was deposited in its bank accounts, making the actions a federal crime.
The investigation into Hall became public after her arrest, which was made after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and airport police concluded an investigation that showed signs Hall had stolen more than $58,000.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Wayne County Magistrate Court, minutes before her arrest Hall left the airport with $430 in cash marked by authorities to be deposited into the airport’s bank account in Ceredo.
When she arrived at the bank, all checks meant for deposit were turned over, but just $170 in cash was deposited, with $260 remaining in her car.
Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department stopped her on U.S. 60 after she left the bank and asked her to step out of the vehicle before she consented to let them search it. Inside the front passenger seat, deputies found the $260 of marked currency that was meant for deposit. Another $9,334 in cash was also found.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
