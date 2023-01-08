The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210908-wcn-ftgay13.JPG
The Fort Gay community celebrates the groundbreaking for a project to revitalize the former Fort Gay High School building in this file photo.

 Nikki Dotson Merritt | HD Media

FORT GAY — Progress is ongoing for a project at the former Fort Gay High School that will make the space ready for the community and add affordable living space.

Demolition is underway inside the building. Upon project completion, the space is expected to consist of eight affordable senior housing units on the second floor and community spaces on the first floor, with the possibility of moving town offices to the first floor as well.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

