IRONTON — Two former Hamilton Township elected officials, a mother and daughter, were indicted on charges including theft in office and tampering with records.
Mary Sue Robinson, 75, of the 2400 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, was charged with tampering with Hamilton Township records between Dec. 1, 2014, and Dec. 15, 2015. She also was charged with theft in office of $23,440 between Dec. 1, 2012, and Jan. 28, 2017, according to the indictment.
Her daughter, Terri L. Robinson, 56, of the 2200 block of North 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on two counts of theft in office, one for $23,440 between Dec. 1, 2012, and Jan. 28, 2017, and the theft of property valued at $2,500 on July 13, 2016.
She also was charged with tampering with records between Dec. 4, 2014, and July 27, 2016. Terri Robinson also was charged with forgery of $23,440 between Jan. 1, 2014, and Jan. 1, 2017.
Both served as Hamilton Township fiscal officers. Mary Sue Robinson was elected to the post first. She resigned and her daughter, Terri, was appointed to the post, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Neither currently are in office, according to election officials.
“The case was brought to us by the state auditor’s office,” Anderson said Tuesday.
The two defendants are scheduled to make an initial appearance in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on June 24, Anderson said.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.