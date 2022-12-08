HUNTINGTON — The life of a former Huntington businesswoman and parking board member who died earlier this year will be honored this weekend.
As owner of Crumpets and Tea, Karen Shook operated a popular tea room at Heritage Station and on 4th Avenue for more than nine years. She opened the business in the early 2000s after she moved to Huntington with her husband, Dale, and closed it in 2017.
Karen Shook died Aug. 17 of complications from cancer only a week after her 79th birthday. She had four children, 10 grandchildren and had retired with her husband of 46 years to Sun City Center, Florida.
“Throughout her entire life, Karen always had a positive and caring outlook toward life and other people, inspiring all that knew her. She will be missed in a world that sorely needs more people like her,” Dale Shook said.
Shook grew up in Marion, Indiana, and was 1961 prom queen at Marion High School. Before she married Dale in 1976, she was a chemist for Mead-Johnson, working with bone cement and other products.
Karen Shook was appointed in 2008 as a member of the Huntington Parking Board and was a member until 2017. She was also a part of the Convention and Tourism Bureau and Downtown Huntington Partners during the same years.
“All of our thoughts always went towards building downtown Huntington business,” said Mike Wilson, director of the Huntington Parking Board. “(Shook) was certainly an advocate for Huntington business, and she worked hard. She was diligent and a supporter of all business downtown.”
The two first met as members of the Convention and Tourism Bureau.
Community members are invited to a memorial service for Shook at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, at 1338 Enslow Blvd. in Huntington.
Enslow Park Pastor John Yeager said the first time he met Shook was at her business, where he and his wife would often go for tea and pastries.
Yeager said Shook was known for the delicious meals prepared for her business and the church, but most importantly her passion to improve the community.
“Downtown Huntington came to fruition because of people like her,” Yeager said.
Shook’s time at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church included helping with fellowship meals, making friends in the church and her involvement in LILIES group — Ladies Inspired by the Lord In Eternal Service.
Before the Shooks moved to Huntington, the family traveled around the world together.
They moved to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, in 1978 to work for the Arabian-American Oil Company. Karen Shook worked in personnel and project management as well as an active member in the Dhahran Outing Group that traveled throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
In 1985, the family moved to Europe, where Dale Shook worked as a professor. Karen Shook spent her time in several local activities in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, including language and cultural program studies.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.