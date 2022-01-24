HUNTINGTON — A woman who stole more than $4.7 million in federal funds from River Valley Child Development Services will spend seven years in prison.
Ruth Marie Phillips, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers to serve seven years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to theft of government funds in September 2021. She must also serve three years of supervised release once she is released and follow special conditions, such as participating in mental health and alcohol abuse programs.
Her conviction stems from her former employment with River Valley Child Development Services, where she worked from 1986 to 2020. River Valley Child Development Services provides resources for children and families in the area, including after-school programs and food programs to running branches of the state’s Birth to Three program.
Before her termination, Phillips had been responsible for all financial operations of River Valley, which received millions of dollars in funding from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Education to help fund its programs.
Federal agents said Phillips had opened a faux bank account using the agency’s name and federal employer identification number around 2001 and for two decades would move funds from River Valley Child Development Services to the account. She would then issue checks directly to herself and her business, Attitude Aviation. The airline service company received about $3.4 million, while Phillips received about $1.15 million, federal agents said.
Federal sentencing guidelines had called for a sentence of anywhere from four years and nine months to nearly six years, but Chambers went outside those recommendations in sentencing Phillips.
"It doesn’t get much worse than stealing from children,” said U.S. Attorney Will Thompson. “I am thankful for the work of our law enforcement partners and my staff which resulted in a substantial sentence for Phillips and ensured that she will pay restitution to the nonprofit.”
A hearing to determine her restitution amount was set for April 4, at which time forfeiture of her properties will be addressed. Phillips is expected to be ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $4,721,731. She has already contributed more than $868,000 toward the balance.
She spent the stolen money on aircraft and operation costs for her business. For herself she bought a 3,000-square-foot home in Chesapeake, a 4,535-square-foot lake house on Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia that cost $695,000 and several vehicles — including a 2016 Lexus and a 2019 GMC Sierra Denali. Her attorney said funds also went to “charitable causes.”
To cover her tracks, Phillips created false invoices, they said.
Susan Brodof, executive director of River Valley Child Development Services, said a new employee noticed red flags after Phillips’ departure in fall 2020, which led to an internal investigation before the case was turned over to police.
Phillips caused the reputation of River Valley to suffer and the nonprofit had to devote substantial resources to reconcile its relationship with the community, donors and to audit its accounting and tax liabilities, the U.S. attorney said.
Considering her age and income, Phillips will likely never be able to pay off her restitution, defense attorney David R. Bungard said. Her income is currently limited to her Social Security benefits and her late husband’s pension. She was denied a monthly retirement benefit after her termination, which she plans to appeal.
Phillips was released on her previously set bond Monday and has been ordered to voluntarily surrender to her designated prison, FPC Alderson.