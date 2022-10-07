HUNTINGTON — Charges against one of two McCallister brothers indicted in a 2019 shooting have been dismissed while the other waits for his trial in November.
Charges against former Cabell County Magistrate Johnny McCallister were dismissed without prejudice on Aug. 2 by Circuit Judge Gregory Howard. Charges remain against his brother, former Huntington City Councilman Thomas McCallister, whose trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 29 in the Cabell County Courthouse.
The McCallister brothers were re-indicted in 2021 on charges of malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, use or presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit wanton endangerment.
Ron McDowell Jr. was left paralyzed by the April 27, 2019, shooting argued as self defense in the West End of Huntington.
On July 29, Special Prosecuting Attorney for Cabell County Matthew Deerfield requested the court dismiss without prejudice charges against Johnny McCallister.
The motion included details about McDowell’s statements that have been contradicted since the shooting and the state has had multiple unsuccessful attempts to meet with McDowell.
The motion to dismiss the indictment was 16 pages discussing how Johnny McCallister’s actions were reasonable and the investigator for the case misrepresented and misled the testimony regarding Johnny McCallister’s involvement in the shooting.
Five days before the defense attorney’s request for dismissal, defense counsel met with Deerfield after no response for a July 12 letter about dismissing the indictments of Johnny McCallister. According to the defense’s motion, Deerfield said he would not agree to dismiss the charges, but ultimately he requested a motion to dismiss nine days later.
The defense’s motion stated that the grand jury — a group presented with evidence to determine if there is a probable cause for an indictment — raised a question about the criminal culpability of Johnny McCallister.
Examples from the filed motion include McDowell telling law enforcement the day of the shooting that he never entered the garage, but he later told counsel for the State of West Virginia that he did enter the garage.
McDowell admitted that he had been in the garage on previous occasions as well and that was where the McCallister brothers confronted him on April 27, 2019.
The motion also stated that McDowell originally estimated the confrontation to be an excess of 20 minutes, but he since has estimated less than 10 minutes. McDowell also said he originally had his phone in his left hand, but now believes it was in his right hand.
Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Sean “Corky” Hammers, a 26-year veteran prosecutor within the office, did not present a case against Johnny McCallister because “he did not believe that Johnny McCallister committed any felony,” according to the motion.
“Despite the fact that there was no case presented against Johnny McCallister and despite the fact Prosecutor Hammers told the grand jury that the only charge that may be applicable to Johnny McCallister was misdemeanor brandishing and the statute of limitations had run on that charge, the grand jury returned a felony wanton endangerment true bill against Johnny McCallister on September 3, 2020,” the motion stated.
Eleven pages of the 16 page document included Huntington Police Department Detective Andre Jackson’s testimony to the grand jury.
“Jackson’s pattern of misconduct is first apparent from his testimony to the 2020 Grand Jury,” the motion stated. “(Jackson’s) testimony shows that he was motivated by one thing only, which was to charge and convict Thomas and Johnny McCallister, which would result in essentially a life sentence in prison for both due to their ages.”
Hatcher included that a grand juror asked Jackson if Tom McCallister said why he shot the victim and Jackson testified that at the end of a recording one of the men said McDowell had a knife, but stated “that’s all we got.”
The motions states that the recording includes Tom McCallister saying “that ... guy tried to kill me.”
Jackson also testified that McDowell was not aggressive toward the brothers, but the motion stated that a witness gave written statement at the scene that McDowell pulled out a knife. Jackson also told the grand jury that the knife was a carpentry tool/razor knife “to minimize its danger,” according to the motion. The weapon was photographed for evidence and is a knife with a large serrated blade.
At Thomas McCallister’s Sept. 28 hearing, Paul Slone, owner of Slone’s Used Auto Sales in Huntington, identified the knife and said McDowell threatened him with it at his shop the day of the shooting when Slone asked McDowell to leave.
Slone testified that it was obvious McDowell was high with slurred speech and was “bouncing around” and would touch inventory in the shop.
Huntington Police Department Detective Andre Jackson testified during the 2019 preliminary hearing that McDowell was shot when he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and was found on the ground in the 400 block of West 3rd Street on his back with a gunshot wound to his neck.
An open flip cellphone was in his right hand and a closed pocket knife was near his right arm.
Video surveillance showed Tom McCallister with a gun in his hand and Johnny McCallister’s gun was holstered.
The McCallisters’ defense has argued since the preliminary hearing that McDowell attempted to break into the garage owned by one of the brothers and threatened the two with a knife.
Four days prior to the state requesting a dismissal, Defense Attorney Chad Hatcher also requested a dismissal July 25.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.