HUNTINGTON — Charges against one of two McCallister brothers indicted in a 2019 shooting have been dismissed while the other waits for his trial in November.

Charges against former Cabell County Magistrate Johnny McCallister were dismissed without prejudice on Aug. 2 by Circuit Judge Gregory Howard. Charges remain against his brother, former Huntington City Councilman Thomas McCallister, whose trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 29 in the Cabell County Courthouse.

