McDowell was shot April 27, 2019, when he was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher and was found on the ground in the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Huntington on his back. He was unresponsive when police arrived at the scene.
The brothers have said the shooting was an act of self-defense from a breaking and entering and that the victim had a knife in his hand.
In the 911 call made by the defendant, Tom McCallister told police that the break-ins needed to end and that he was going to have to do something. He testified that it was one of 20 reports at the property in a short period of time.
“(The defendant) was telling the truth. He wasn’t going to put up with it much more,” Wayne County Prosecutor Dustin Shreve told the jury.
McDowell, 41, died Oct. 4 due to complications from being paralyzed on the right side of his face and from the waist down, according to the family.
Additional charges in the case have not been filed. Cabell County Judge Gregory Howard informed the jury of the victim’s death but stated it should not be considered in their deliberation.
Defense attorney Mike Eachus said McDowell was on a “violent, drug-fueled rampage” the day of the incident as multiple witnesses testified about their experiences with the victim that day.
Witnesses previously testified that McDowell threatened them with a knife or that they saw him acting strangely, such as “bouncing around” and talking to inanimate objects.
“Unfortunately on April 27 of 2019, Tom McCallister was forced to come face-to-face with that rampage, and because of that, we’re all here today. I told you this was a case of self-defense, and that’s exactly what the evidence has shown,” Eachus told the jury.
Shreve told the jury that he believes one of the McCallisters manipulated the scene by putting a small bag of heroin on the victim’s chest.
Several police officers testified Tuesday that the items found around McDowell — a cellphone and closed knife — and the heroin on the center of his chest seemed placed.
The state and the defense did not mention the defendant’s position on City Council during the trial.
Tom McCallister shared his opinion on drug use in the city when he ran for mayor against current Mayor Steve Williams in 2016.
“Drug addiction is the major driver of crime in Huntington against persons and property. This is our top priority,” the defendant said in a candidate profile questionnaire for The Herald-Dispatch about the “most important problem” in the district.
Howard set a hearing for 10 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023, for the defendant to be sentenced.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.