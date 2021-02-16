CHARLESTON — A former Huntington fire chief has been named as the executive deputy of the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management.
Director G.E. McCabe promoted Greg Fuller, who has more than a decade of experience at the department, to the position Friday. He is cross-trained and experienced in EMS as well as in fire service, law enforcement and hazardous materials.
Fuller joined the agency in 2009 after advancing through the public safety ranks at the City of Huntington, where he served as fire chief and as director of its emergency services office.
His background also includes operations for a multi-county emergency medical services system in southeast Ohio, McCabe said.
“Fuller’s experience and knowledge in emergency management, along with the strong relationships formed over his career in public safety with county emergency managers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other partners throughout the state, make him a valuable asset to EMD,” he said.
Fuller earned his Master of Science in Safety Management degree from Marshall University and holds undergraduate degrees in fire science technology and occupational development.
Credentialed as a Master Exercise Practitioner by FEMA’s Emergency Management Institute, Fuller helps plan and oversee preparedness and training events for emergency management.
He also teaches Emergency Management. coursework across the state, including the Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program (HSEEP). He additionally serves southwestern West Virginia as a liaison officer for the agency.