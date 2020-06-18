Essential reporting in volatile times.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors selected former Huntington Police Chief Skip Holbrook as one of three police chiefs named to its Police Reform and Racial Justice Working Group.

WASHINGTON — A former Huntington police chief has been appointed to a national police reform board in the wake of nationwide protests from people speaking out against police brutality and excessive force against black people in America.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors selected former Huntington Police Chief Skip Holbrook as one of three police chiefs named to its Police Reform and Racial Justice Working Group, which is tasked with outlining a series of recommendations related to policing practices to help end injustices black Americans face daily.

The group is also comprised of mayors from Chicago, Tampa and Cincinnati, as well as police chiefs from Baltimore and Phoenix and other experts in the field.

Holbrook served as Huntington’s police chief from 2007 until he resigned in 2014 to become police chief in Columbia, South Carolina. Since Holbrook, three others have served as chief of the Huntington Police Department.

Holbrook’s appointment to the team came after a video of him kneeling with Black Lives Matter protesters at a “Prayer and Praise” event gained popularity on social media.

