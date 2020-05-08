IRONTON — The Lawrence County Economic Development Corp. has sold the old Ironton Steel building in South Ironton for $200,000 to Mi De Con Inc., a local construction firm, according to property transfer records at the Lawrence County auditor’s office.
Matt Floyd, president of the construction firm, said a decision hasn’t been finalized as to what will be done with the building or how many new employees would work there.
“They did receive some help from Jobs Ohio,” said Bill Dingus, executive director of the development corporation.
“We feel wonderful seeing new life put back in the building” on Ashtabula Street, Dingus said Thursday.
The building once had railroad tracks on it for the transportation of steel used in steam shovels, Dingus said.
“There was a time those shovels were sent all over the nation,” Dingus said.
The transfer is for 1.85 acres at South 6th and Ashtabula streets in Ironton.
Work is underway at the building, according to officials. The transfer was filed April 29, according to property transfer records.