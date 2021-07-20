HUNTINGTON — A former Wayne County Schools teacher’s aide pleaded no contest to battery charges regarding inappropriate treatment of a child who has special needs during the 2019-20 school year.
Donna Davis, a former aide at Kellogg Elementary School, entered a Kennedy plea to a battery charge she faced after a cellphone recording captured her slapping and pushing a 6-year-old student with special needs. Davis was also recorded pinching the child with clothespins.
Davis was fined $200 and has six months to pay the court.
According to a civil lawsuit filed in July 2020 by the child’s mother, an unidentified teacher’s aide witnessed Davis dragging the child by his arm and shirt and later push or toss him to the floor while he was yelling. The unidentified aide chose to record the incidents in case they continued, the lawsuit stated.
The lawsuit was originally filed against Davis, nurse’s aide Patricia Watson, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander, Kellogg Elementary School Principal Rebecca Richards, the Wayne County Board of Education, Executive Director of Elementary Education John Waugaman and Director of Special Education Sherry Webb.
Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Deerfield said no one else has been charged.