LOGAN, W.Va. — Former police officer Everett Maynard was found guilty by a federal jury of violating an arrestee’s civil rights by using excessive force against him, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Maynard, 44, was convicted by a jury in Charleston for using excessive force against an arrestee while he was a police officer with the Logan, West Virginia, Police Department, according to a news release.
The jury heard evidence over the course of two days that showed that Maynard assaulted the victim in the bathroom of the Logan Police Department before dragging him into an adjoining room, hauling him across the room and ramming his head against a doorframe. The assault initially rendered the victim unconscious and left him with a broken shoulder, a broken nose and a cut to his head that required staples to close.
“The Constitution and its Bill of Rights afford all people in our nation the right to be free from unlawful abuse by police officers,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the release. “The Department of Justice will not tolerate criminal misconduct by law enforcement officials and will hold accountable those who commit civil rights violations.”
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson for the Southern District of West Virginia said in the release he commended P.D. Clemens, the former chief of the Logan Police Department and now sheriff of Logan County, for quickly referring the matter to the West Virginia State Police and the FBI for independent investigation.
Maynard’s sentencing has been set for March 17, 2022. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment.
