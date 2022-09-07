HUNTINGTON — Richard Delyn “Dick” Jackson, an alumnus of Marshall University and a prominent Atlanta banker, died Aug. 30.
HUNTINGTON — Richard Delyn “Dick” Jackson, an alumnus of Marshall University and a prominent Atlanta banker, died Aug. 30.
Jackson was a 2002 inductee into Marshall’s Business Hall of Fame. He was 85.
“He was just a great hometown boy,” said his wife, Suzanne Jackson. “He loved Huntington.”
Jackson was born in Huntington on Feb. 15, 1937. He attended Huntington High School before going to Marshall University. There, he played basketball, ran track and was a running back on the football team. He would later write about the experience in a book, “The Last Fast White Boy.”
In a 2001 interview with The Herald-Dispatch about the book, Jackson said he “played and worked with a lot of great people at Marshall and in Huntington.” His other works include “Yesterdays Are Forever: A Rite of Passage Through the Marine Corps and Vietnam War.”
His wife said Jackson told stories about working in a mine to save money before attending college. The experience motivated him to get higher grades.
After graduating from Marshall, Jackson joined the Marine Corps. Ultimately, he was given the rank of major and received numerous awards and medals, including the Silver Star, the third-highest decoration for valor in combat. He served two tours in Vietnam.
Following his service, Jackson pursued his banking career, rising to become CEO and president of Georgia Federal and First Georgia banks. He was also the chairman of eBank.com and a director of Schweitzer-Mauduit International.
Dr. Ron Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation, said Jackson became a great friend in the time they knew each other. Jackson supported the Richard D. Jackson Distinguished Professorship and the College of Business Student Success Fund, Area said.
“Dick was very proud of the fact that if it wasn’t for the solid education that he received, he would not have been successful, and that’s why he gave back,” Area said. “He gave back because of what was given to him.”
Both Suzanne and Area mentioned Jackson’s love of the outdoors. Suzanne said her husband would take employees on Outward Bound trips and supported a similar idea for Marshall students.
Jackson’s burial service is Thursday, Sept. 8, at 1:30 p.m. in Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington.
According to his obituary, which was published in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jackson was preceded in death by his son, Chris. In addition to Suzanne Jackson, he is survived by his daughter, Kim, and two grandsons, Taylor and Kyle. His first wife, Mary Libby Jackson, was the mother of his children.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
