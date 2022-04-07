HUNTINGTON — A former Marshall University football player who faced criminal charges after police said he was found with marijuana has reached an agreement to resolve his case.
Knowledge Myne McDaniel, 20, entered a Kennedy plea Tuesday to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor improper use of evidence of registration and fleeing without a vehicle. A Kennedy plea allows a defendant to take the punishment for a crime without admitting guilt.
The charges stemmed from two incidents: one in October 2021 that led to McDaniel being dismissed from the Marshall football team, and another involving an attempted traffic stop that occurred last month near campus.
Following a deferred adjudication plea agreement reached between defense attorney Todd Meadows and assistant prosecutors Brandon Morgan and Jessica Vestal, Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard allowed McDaniel to enter a deferred adjudication agreement for two years, which calls for him to be supervised by probation officers.
If McDaniel follows probation for two years, his plea will be reduced to simple possession. If he violates probation, his felony plea could be accepted and he could face a prison sentence.
A Cabell County grand jury last year indicted McDaniel on charges of conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The Huntington Police Department said McDaniel told a person Oct. 8, 2021, where they could go to purchase marijuana. The person was able to purchase 4.6 grams of a “green leafy vegetation” for an exchange of money, a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court said.
Police later executed a search warrant at the home, where they found $21,017 in cash and a distributable amount of suspected marijuana.
After his initial arrest, McDaniel was released from the football team and later entered the college football transfer portal. McDaniel said Tuesday he was ahead in his studies in college and would have graduated in December if not for the setback. He said he was mentally drained from the stress of the case.
McDaniel has also agreed to make good-faith efforts to enroll back into college and he hopes to play football somewhere in the fall. He said he hopes Marshall will give him a second chance, but should he continue his career out of state, his probation would become unsupervised.
Meadows said McDaniel had heard interest from Tennessee State, where Pepe Pearson — former running backs coach for the Herd — is currently working.
“His goal is to stay here and finish his degree,” Meadows said.
Denise C. Jackson, who was named as his co-defendant and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy, also entered a resolution in her case Tuesday. Jackson was placed on a pretrial diversion for one year. If she successfully completes the diversion without any new criminal charges or major probation violations, all charges will be dismissed. Jackson was represented by defense attorney Ray Nolan.
McDaniel’s case hit a snag last month after he was charged with forged registration, fleeing while driving under the influence, DUI wrong way one way, defective equipment, no insurance, providing false information and fleeing, some of which were felony charges. All but two charges, including the felonies, were dismissed as part of Tuesday’s plea deal.
Meadows said McDaniel maintains his innocence and disputes some facts presented by prosecutors in the case, although he didn’t specify which.