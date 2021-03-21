HUNTINGTON — A man has been indicted on felony charges after he was accused of sexually abusing a severely disabled Milton Middle School student in 2019.
Jason Curry, of Barboursville, was indicted on counts of sexual abuse by person in a position of trust to a child and third-degree sexual abuse. The Herald-Dispatch does not identify victims of sexual abuse.
Prior to the indictment, Curry, who no longer works for the school system, was named in a federal civil lawsuit filed by Charleston attorney Robert M. Bastress III earlier this year. The lawsuit accuses Cabell County Schools of failing to protect a student, for whom Curry was an aide, from abuse.
A teacher had reported an incident in which Curry is accused of the “forcible fondling” of a student as the boy sat on Curry’s lap Nov. 22, 2019. Parents learned much later, from prosecutors, of an Oct. 15, 2019, incident in which a teacher witnessed Curry inappropriately touching the student while holding the child on his lap, according to the lawsuit.
The now-13-year-old boy requires an aide because of his disability, which rendered him unable to inform his parents of the abuse, the lawsuit says.
County schools spokesman Jedd Flowers previously declined to discuss specifics of the case, but said the school reports all allegations of misconduct to appropriate authorities.
A Cabell County grand jury also returned the following indictments in February. An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence:
- Edward Glenn Beckett (unit block of Quinton Court, Barboursville): Third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license because of DUI convictions, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to fixtures upon a highway.
- Wesley Otis Beckett (unit block of Regina Road, Culloden): Entry of a building other than a dwelling, conspiracy and petit larceny.
- Ashley Kristen Bowen (200 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington): Grand larceny.
- Deanna K. Cornwell (400 block of Township Road 1196, Proctorville, Ohio): Grand larceny, shoplifting and forgery of a public record.
- Chad Isaac Gilkerson (1400 block of Maple Street, Kenova): First-degree robbery and conspiracy.
- Addonis Maurice Hester (Detroit, Michigan): Retaliation against a public official, driving under the influence and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI conviction.
- Keiondre M. Hill (100 block of Kitts Lane, South Point, Ohio): Fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, fleeing without a vehicle, battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing an officer.
- Kayla Elizabeth Keaton (1300 block of 25th Street, Huntington): First-degree robbery and conspiracy.
- Archie L. Mosley (600 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington): Entry of a building other than a dwelling, destruction of property and conspiracy.
- Brian Earl Neff (Vienna, West Virginia): Entry of a building other than a dwelling, attempt to commit a felony and conspiracy.
- Nat O. Opoku (2500 block of 4th Avenue, Huntington): Entry of a building other than a dwelling, petit larceny and retaliation against a public official.
- Jeffrey Keith Parker (4600 block of Auburn Road, Huntington): First-degree robbery, strangulation and domestic violence.
- Zachary Daniel Patterson (900 block of Madison Avenue, Huntington): Third-offense domestic battery.
- Tawney E. Perdue (unit block of Regal Oaks): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
- Seth A. Rigsby (Hazard, Kentucky): Fleeing without a vehicle, obstructing an officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, escape and receiving stolen vehicle.
- Sean Douglas Roberts (300 block of Highland Street, Huntington): Strangulation.
- Emmitt Albert Scarberry (300 block of Sur Terrace, Milton): Child abuse causing bodily injury and domestic battery.
- Lisa Marie Smith (5400 block of Beech Fork Road, East Lynn, West Virginia): Grand larceny and driving under the influence.
- Nedonda Rae Sovine (unit block of Walls Trailer Park, Culloden): Entry of a building other than a dwelling and conspiracy.
- Crystal Ann Tabor (1000 block of 14th Street, Huntington): Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.