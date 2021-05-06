Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated later today.
CHARLESTON -- West Virginia's history of labor-intensive jobs, bad health and overprescribing of opioids together led to the explosion of pills flooding the Huntington area about 15 years ago, attorneys representing drug distributors argued Thursday.
The theory was explored on the fourth day of trial at the Robert C. Byrd Courthouse in which the city of Huntington and Cabell County accuse AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. -- the “Big Three” drug distributors -- of fueling the opioid epidemic by shipping 80 million opioid pills to the area over eight years before highly reducing the number, which the plaintiffs said made users turn to illicit drugs.
Dr. Rahul Gupta, former West Virginian drug czar, went into his second day of testimony, with a tense line of questioning from Cardinal Health and McKesson attorneys Enu Mainigi and Timothy Hester, who picked and pulled sections of state and nationally published reports or bills submitted to state legislature to make their case.
“I would be happy to explain the context of it,” Gupta would reply each time, but was not allowed.
The bills required continuing education to warn doctors and prescribers of writing a controlled substance prescription, enhanced the state’s control substance monitoring program for doctors, prescribers and others and required doctors to check a patient’s prescription history before making a prescription.
None of the bills sought enhanced restrictions for the wholesalers.
Mainigi also pointed to a 2016 deposition in which Gupta said historically West Virginia has labor-intensive jobs, like coal mining, which would lead to a higher level of pain and need for opioids. Hester showed statistics that said an aging population, arthritis, obesity and other categories would do the same.
Gupta countered by stating those things might make our lives more painful, but did not automatically mean we need more opioids
“West Virginia has always been number one, so there was no tsunami of new cases when this was all going on,” he told Mainigi.
Hester pointed to Centers for Disease Control reports that said the decision to prescribe opioids should be made between a doctor and patient. Gupta said it should be made among a doctor, patient and the science behind opioids.
Gupta said there had been a culture of doctors writing prescriptions for extra pills, giving up to 30 days' worth of pills even if the patient needed only three days' worth. Doctors were trying to take the pain level down to zero, when that was unnecessary, he said.
Gupta said there are good doctors who were acting in good faith, but also bad doctors who prescribed to people who didn’t need them.
“What we ended up with was a lot of pills sitting in medicine cabinets, and then they ended up in the community,” he said.
The guidelines did not exclude long-term prescription of opioids for chronic, non-cancer pain, Hester said.
“The guidelines say opioids are one of the arrows in the quiver, but not the first one that should be taken out,” Gupta said.
The pills were still legally prescribed, Hester said.
New guidelines and education to stop over-prescribing led to the reduction of pills shipped around 2012. Gupta said West Virginia has seen a 52% decrease in opioid prescriptions written between 2014 and 2019. Mainigi also discussed the 2018 Opioid Reduction Act, which imposes new limits on prescriptions.
Returning to the 2016 opioid overdose report discussed Wednesday, Hester said 705 of the overdose deaths that occurred in West Virginia were opioid-related, but there’s no way of knowing which of those deaths were from someone who was using only legally prescribed pills.
In questioning the authenticity of his testimony, Mainigi said Gupta had been retained for $500 an hour to be an expert witness in state court cases surrounding the same topic. The defendant asked him if he had been paid for his testimony Thursday, insinuating the plaintiffs were double dipping -- or having their case and eating it, too.
The defense said Gupta spoke at conferences that were held to push small governments to file lawsuits against the defendants. Gupta said he just spoke about his role as drug czar and did not know of the conference intentions.