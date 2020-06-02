HUNTINGTON — After five years as the city of Huntington’s municipal court judge, Cheryl Henderson is passing the torch to her younger sister, Gail Henderson-Staples, to continue the legacy she built in the position.
On Tuesday morning, Henderson served the citizens of Huntington for the last time in her courtroom before swearing in Henderson-Staples, both of whom have been practicing attorneys at the law offices of Henderson, Henderson and Staples for 40 and 35 years, respectively.
Henderson-Staples said she is ready to take on this new chapter of her life and has “big shoes to fill.”
“I look forward to working with everyone,” she said. “I’ll approach it with an open mind and a good ear to listen and understand to try to be fair and impartial, but also apply the rules and regulations of the city of Huntington.”
Henderson’s biggest piece of advice she has for her sister is to listen to the community, no matter the circumstances.
“Most people just want you to listen to them, even though they know they may be wrong,” Henderson said. “It’s a matter of being sensitive to people, because this is everyone’s community.”
Henderson was sworn in as the city’s municipal judge Feb. 1, 2015, and said she now plans to fully retire from the firm over the next six months to become more active in other facets of her life.
“This is my 40th anniversary as an attorney, and the time has gone by so fast, but I think it’s time for me, as they say, to hang my boots up and to do some other things in life,” Henderson said. “I’ve always volunteered in the community, I have interests in traveling, the involvement in my sorority, so I plan to still stay active. I’m not going anywhere.”
Mayor Steve Williams congratulated Henderson on her retirement and thanked her for the five years of service she has dedicated to the community.
“We’re awfully proud of what you’ve been able to do here, and you’ve represented the culture that we were wanting to create here — a culture of inclusion and certainly diversity,” Williams said. “The municipal government is the ground floor of everything within our nation, and as a result of that, municipal court is the ground floor of everything within the community. You conducted the court with dignity, with honor, as only you are able to do.”
Williams also proclaimed June 2 to be “Cheryl Henderson Day” in Huntington and presented her with a portrait to be displayed in the municipal courtroom located on 10th Street.
“I’m honored to be hanging on the wall with all the judges that preceded me,” Henderson said. “There are some good lawyers here. I know every lawyer that’s on this wall.”
Henderson-Staples will begin working in the position this week, and her appointment was unanimously approved by City Council members May 26.