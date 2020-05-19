HUNTINGTON — Heavy rain and chilly winds didn’t stop former Pittsburgh Steelers center Doug Legursky from handing out 403 pairs of shoes Tuesday.
Legursky, having also played for Marshall University during his college career, returned to Huntington for an impromptu event with United Way of the River Cities.
Despite the differences in the city brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Legursky was happy to be back home.
“Getting to come back here was cool,” said Legursky. “The hustle and bustle isn’t around like it used to be, because the immediate reaction for a lot of people is to hunker down and stay inside. There’s another part in us that wants to reach out and help others, though.”
The event itself was described as being a spur-of-the-moment decision after Megan Legursky, Doug’s wife and CEO of United Way of Southern West Virginia, received a donation of 4,000 pairs of shoes from GREATS, a New York-based shoe company. Though the majority of these shoes were sent to shoe closets scattered around the state, the idea was brought forward to donate a chunk of them to various local organizations as well.
“This wasn’t planned at all in terms of the long term,” said Bill Rosenberger, director of Resource Development at United Way of the River Cities. “We got a contact last Wednesday asking about who might need shoes, and after we sent some calls, enough agencies responded for us to move forward. We jotted a date down on Friday, and here we are half a week later.”
Rosenberger was present Tuesday alongside Doug Legursky, his son, Trip Legursky, his brother-in-law, Ryan Kissinger, and a handful of other United Way workers. The event began 11 minutes ahead of schedule when a van carrying workers from Harmony House, a multipurpose day shelter, pulled into the Enterprise Truck Rental facility at 100 3rd Ave. West.
Legursky quickly went to work, carrying 25 pairs of shoes to the car before pausing for a photo alongside Harmony House workers. It was a process he would repeat several times throughout the next hour-and-a-half for 11 other agencies and organizations.
“We’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to help improve the lives of those that come to us,” said Marissa Clark, assistant director of Harmony House. “These shoes can make a drastic difference. We have people living out here in the cold and rain, in ruined houses or worse. If you don’t have adequate footwear, it can lead to a miserable day at best and severe health problems at worst.”
The significance of shoes for those in need was echoed by Legursky.
“You don’t realize how valuable a pair of shoes is, especially if you’re not in the situations these people face,” he said. “A guy wearing a nice pair of shoes to an interview instead of old, muddy work boots can change his entire life.”
The exact amount of shoes each organization received varied from case to case, dependent upon how severe the need. The loads themselves ranged anywhere from 25 pairs to upward of 60.
The event was relaxed and had an easy pace, with smiles and laughter between workers. Legursky was spotted joking with staff or playing with his son between the tall pallets of shoe boxes.
“I think things are going to start improving,” said Legursky. “People need help, and as long as we continue to do stuff like this and get them that help, I think we’re going to be just fine.”
More information on United Way of Southern West Virginia and the programs they host can be found at their website, https://unitedwayswv.org. Information about United Way of the River Cities can be found at http://www.unitedwayrivercities.org/.