HUNTINGTON — A former Huntington postal worker faces up to five years in federal prison for his part in a California-to-Huntington marijuana conspiracy that ended in 2018 when officers recovered a package that held about 16 pounds of marijuana.
Carl Andrew Varnum, 49, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Varnum admitted that between 2015 and March 2018 he conspired with several people to distribute marijuana in Huntington. During the conspiracy, marijuana was shipped through the mail from California to Huntington. Varnum, then a postal employee, recruited a letter carrier to receive and deliver the parcels.
Once the parcels containing the drugs arrived in Huntington, the carrier delivered the parcels on his assignment delivery route.
On March 15, 2018, agents located two parcels at the Huntington post office that had been mailed from California to Huntington were found to contain the drug. Agents conducted surveillance on the parcels and found the carrier loaded them into a postal delivery truck, drove to a store in the 900 block of Norway Avenue in Huntington and turned them over to another individual who arrived in a separate vehicle.
A West Virginia state trooper later conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and recovered the parcels, which contained approximately 16 pounds of marijuana.
Varnum faces up to five years in federal prison at his Jan. 25, 2021, sentencing.