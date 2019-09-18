The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center's Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, when the VAMC will honor those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing from past conflicts.
The POW/MIA, or "Missing Man" Table, ceremony will be presented by the Hershel "Woody" Williams VAMC Honor Guard. An "Honor Cordon" (rifle cordon) will be stationed on the sidewalk prior to the ceremony, saluting incoming guests. They will also be posting/retiring the colors.
For more information about efforts to account for more than 82,000 Americans still missing from past conflicts, visit www.dpaa.mil.