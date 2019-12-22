IRONTON — A former member of the Rome Township Volunteer Fire Department pleaded guilty last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to two counts of theft of fire department funds.
Kenneth D. Bench, 38, of Township Road 1056, Proctorville, entered the guilty pleas Wednesday before Judge Christen Finley. She set final sentencing in the case for April 22.
Bench could be required to undergo a year of house arrest, be placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 500 hours of community service. He also could be required to pay $20,000 in restitution to the fire department, according to Jeff Smith, an assistant county prosecuting attorney.
Bench was indicted earlier this year on five counts of theft, four counts of filing incomplete, false or fraudulent returns and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
A co-defendant, George F. Barnett III, 42, of Township Road 1121, Proctorville, the former Rome Township fire chief, is set to stand trial March 2 for the theft of more than $80,000 from the fire department.
He was indicted last May on five counts of theft, four counts of filing incomplete false or fraudulent returns and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
Barnett has pleaded innocent to the charges.