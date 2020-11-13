GREENUP, Ky. — A teacher’s aide formerly employed with Russell Independent Schools has been indicted after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
Mariah Scott was indicted in Greenup County on charges of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure minor/sex offense and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, third degree.
An investigation began after the Kentucky State Police received a complaint that Scott was having an inappropriate relationship with a student she had in class starting in 2019.
It determined there were inappropriate texts and physical contact between the two, according to trooper Shane Goodall.