HUNTINGTON — The former Schooner’s restaurant has left town for a week’s stay in South Point, Ohio.
The area around the restaurant barge at the Guyandotte marina was as busy Thursday as it has been in a long time. Two boats and a crane barge from McGinnis Inc. were there to remove the barge from its moorings so it could be taken away for inspection and repairs in preparation for reopening this summer.
Kenny Boggs, who with his partner, Jason Tolliver, owns the Schooner’s barge and the marina at Guyandotte, said the restaurant has been leased to Carl Bailey, owner of the Fly In Cafe at Lesage. The barge was to be towed to McGinnis Inc. at South Point, where its hull will be inspected and any needed repairs can be made. Then it will return to Guyandotte.
That process should take about a week, he said. “Two weeks, max.”
Renovation of the restaurant’s interior has begun, and it will continue when the barge returns, Boggs said.
When the restaurant opens, Boggs said, it will have a new name: Pier One.
“We’re shooting for mid- to late July to open the restaurant. We’re excited,” Boggs said as he and about two dozen onlookers watched McGinnis workers prepare the barge for removal.
Boggs said getting the restaurant back in business is a step in building business at the marina. He said the marina had new fuel tanks installed last year as part of that effort.
The work Thursday drew the attention of boat owner Chris Scott, of Huntington, who said he has had a boat at the marina for about three years. He said he was happy to hear the restaurant should be back in business soon, as it has been closed all the time he has had a boat there.
“It’s going to be a good thing for the Huntington area,” he said.