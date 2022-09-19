The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Last month, West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair removed Sen. Patricia Rucker from leading the Senate Education Committee. This week, he named Rucker, R-Jefferson, chairwoman of his chamber’s new Select Committee on Alternative Educational Opportunities.

Blair, R-Berkeley, said he got the idea for the new group Monday night. By Tuesday afternoon, the Senate had created it in a voice vote near the end of the abortion-focused special legislative session.

Ryan Quinn covers education. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

