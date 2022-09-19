Last month, West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair removed Sen. Patricia Rucker from leading the Senate Education Committee. This week, he named Rucker, R-Jefferson, chairwoman of his chamber’s new Select Committee on Alternative Educational Opportunities.
Blair, R-Berkeley, said he got the idea for the new group Monday night. By Tuesday afternoon, the Senate had created it in a voice vote near the end of the abortion-focused special legislative session.
Rucker had announced on Aug. 31 that she was challenging Blair for his Senate president role, and Blair announced later that day that he was removing her from leading Senate Education.
Neither has said his or her decision then was in retaliation for the other’s move. Blair said on Aug. 31 that he wanted to shift focus to supporting public schools, and he appointed public school teacher Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, as the new Senate Education chairwoman.
That switch came after years of him, Rucker and other Republicans pushing charter schools and nonpublic school vouchers that, because the state’s public school funding formula is largely based on enrollment, diminish funding for public school systems.
After speaking to the state Board of Education on Wednesday, Blair laughed when asked if his naming Rucker to this new role was motivated by her run for his presidency.
“I could care less. OK?” he said. “Again, I said that she’s absolutely the best person in the state to be able to do this [new] job.”
Senators themselves select their president.
“I’ve got the votes,” he said. “I’m not worried [about] whether I’m going to be the next Senate president or not.”
Rucker said she has accepted the new committee role.
“I really enjoyed being Education chair for the Senate for three years; I gave it my all,” she said. She said she’s happy with her accomplishments in that position, but, “I am also just as happy to help in other ways.”
“I am not planning on changing my plans as of right now, in terms of the run for Senate president,” Rucker said. As for Blair having the support to stay president, she said “he does not know that, but he can, of course, assume all he wants to assume.”
Rucker said she’d heard about the proposed new committee shortly before the legislative session convened Tuesday. She said she believes the group will address concerns that arise with things like home-schooling and charter schooling, along with handling possible future alternative education opportunities.
“I don’t have any more specifics,” Rucker said. “That’s literally all I have been told so far.”
Blair said, “On Monday night, I couldn’t sleep because of my injury and it came to me that, ‘Why not create a select committee?’ Because I want laser-beam focus to be retained on home schools, charter schools, microschools, the Hope Scholarship, all of that. Patricia Rucker is the ideal person to do it.”
Despite the “select” name, Blair said he wants to renew this new committee year after year “until I feel like I don’t need to.”
He said he wants “follow-through” on the state’s alternative education laws. That legislation includes the currently legally blocked Hope Scholarship — the vouchers program that would have provided families public money for private- and home-schooling — and the active charter school and microschool laws.
The Republican-dominated Legislature passed those laws in the past two years under Blair’s leadership as Senate president and Rucker’s leadership of Senate Education. Rucker was a home-schooling mother at the time, although she said she now has one child in college and another in one of the state’s first charter schools.
Blair appointed six other senators to the new committee: Donna Boley, R-Pleasants; Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur; Robert Karnes, R-Randolph; Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh; Owens Brown, D-Ohio; and Hannah Geffert, D-Berkeley.
Blair noted Wednesday, as previously reported by MetroNews, that he was pushing to create a position for “somebody that was like a czar over top of [alternative education].”
“And, apparently, [Rucker] wants to remain in the Senate,” Blair said. “Cool. I don’t care. All I know is that I don’t want to lose focus on it whenever we are shifting over to a focus on public education. The best thing we could do for public education is to make sure alternative education is successful. OK? ... Competitive.”
Rucker said Wednesday she was told about a position that probably was going to open in the state Department of Education for a liaison between charter schools and traditional public schools to help facilitate new charters. But she was not offered the position, and no one from the education department “ever said they wanted me or anything like that,” she said. Rucker said she also declined the idea because she wants to serve the two years left in her term.