CHARLESTON — Former West Virginia state senator Billy Wayne Bailey Jr. has died.
Bailey, 65, was a Democratic senator from 1991 until 2009 and later served as the deputy secretary of the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance. He died Monday.
In a statement posted Monday on social media, Gov. Jim Justice said he was saddened to hear of Bailey’s death, saying he lived a life of public service.
Bailey was appointed to serve the Senate’s 9th District in 1991 and was reelected in 1996, 2000 and 2004. In 2008, when Bailey decided not to seek reelection, his fellow senators approved Senate Resolution 203, recognizing him for his years of service.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, and the chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party, said Bailey served his state admirably and will be missed.
“He was a true public servant in every sense of the word. He served honorably in the West Virginia state Senate and as deputy secretary of the [Department] of Veterans Assistance. He was a wonderful person with a beautiful soul,” Pushkin said.
Bailey served as Senate majority whip for the 72nd through 78th Legislatures. He also served as vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Government Organization and on the committees covering confirmations, education, enrolled bills, finance, health and human resources, and the military.
“I’m saddened by the news of the passing of Senator Bailey, who welcomed me to the West Virginia Legislature when I became a Delegate in 2003,” Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said. “We shared many conversations, challenges and, most of all, our laughter. I will personally miss my friend Billy Wayne, and my prayers are with his family during this time of great sorrow.”
Bailey also served as vice chairman of the Joint Committee on Government Operations and on the Legislative Oversight Commission on Education Accountability, the Joint Committee on Health and Human Resources and the Legislative Intern Committee.
Bailey lived in Wyoming County when he served in the Senate but had been living in Cabell County.
Bailey was born June 7, 1957, in Bluefield, Mercer County, the son of William Wayne Bailey Sr., and Ellen Jack Lester Bailey. His wife was Barbara Jo Thomas Bailey and they had four children, Isabella, Sophia, William Wayne III and Richard.
He served from 1978 to 1984 in the West Virginia Army National Guard, 1092nd Combat Engineers Battalion, and spent 15 years in the 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard
He was a graduate of Herndon High School and received his post-secondary education from Southern West Virginia Community College, Morris Harvey College (which is now the University of Charleston) and Marshall University.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.