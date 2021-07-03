HUNTINGTON — For Andy McKee, reptiles are all he knows.
That knowledge and passion for teaching has taken him from a middle school classroom to a reptile showroom in downtown Huntington where he owns and operates Mountain State Reptile Rescue.
McKee jump-started the herpetology program at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School in Huntington a couple years ago, following in the footsteps of his father, who started Huntington High’s program in 1986. At the time, it was the only middle school herpetology program in the country.
Word spread about the herpetology program and he began to field more questions from students, parents and others about reptiles. Some, he said, were from people who couldn’t take care of their animals anymore, while others were curious about jumping into the world of reptile ownership.
Then it blossomed into a partnership with the local animal control unit to relocate wild animals like rattlesnakes, copperheads or other reptiles that could be perceived as a danger to an individual.
“It snowballed and got bigger and bigger and bigger, and so I made the decision to incorporate what I had been doing and turn it into something full time,” said McKee.
Now, instead of lesson planning and teaching middle school science, he’s on the road showing his collection of reptiles and educating children of all ages on the animals he has rescued and now cares for at his base station in downtown Huntington, the only reptile rescue in the Tri-State.
Scar, a 3-year-old, 10-foot-long reticulated python, was rescued by McKee and added to his collection a couple years ago. He’s just one of many reptiles at the rescue, joining a tortoise, crested geckos, bearded dragons and a slew of other snakes.
Limited by space, McKee said some animals are adopted and cared for by volunteers if they are out of room at the rescue.
“It was a tough decision to not go back, but I still get to teach doing this and educate people. Plus, there aren’t plans when you’re doing this,” McKee said. “I was always terrible at that.”
He does still offer classes, though. The rescue is based out of downtown Huntington across from the Mountain Health Arena in the strip mall, where McKee offers a variety of educational opportunities for youth in the area.
“I grew up around this stuff, and as I got older I really developed more of a passion for it and especially to teach about it, but this is not a traditional class,” said McKee. “You come in and hang out with these (animals) and then learn a little bit about them.”
The classes are geared toward different ages, but the textbooks are the same — they are all animals.
“It’s not like I’m lecturing them about it. It’s happening while they are holding a snake or a lizard and we’re talking about different things dealing with the animals. There’s a lot of Q&A and it almost tricks them into learning,” said McKee.
That’s something else he learned from his father, referencing a 2008 article that was published in The Herald-Dispatch on the herpetology program at Huntington High, which is now named after his father, Pat McKee, who died in 2012.
In that interview, he said, “They’re learning this stuff, whether they think they are or not.”
Pat McKee’s son is now taking the same approach, and even uses three cases his father purchased to start the herpetology lab at HHS to house animals at the rescue.
“There’s still a piece of him here,” McKee said.
With each class, McKee hopes to break down the stigma that all reptiles are bad, and encourage those he talks with to appreciate the creatures as they learn more about them.
“Every show I do, that’s what we talk about. They aren’t awful — they are just another animal that is in nature and we are in their home,” McKee said.
There is a fee associated with the classes and show bookings for Mountain State Reptile Rescue. McKee has taken the animals on the road many times since launching the rescue and even appeared at a couple birthday parties.
Educational courses are offered for all school-aged children, kindergarten through 12th grade, and he also offers pet courses for new pet owners who may need help getting started with their new animals.
“I talked to all the pet shops around here and they all have my card, and I tell them that if they have somebody getting ready to buy an animal and don’t know what they want or even are getting into, have them come by here. Send them down here and bring the animal and we’ll talk about it,” McKee said.
For more information about how to register for classes, donate money or book a show, visit Mountain State Reptile Rescue at 721 3rd Ave. in Huntington or find them on Facebook by searching their name.