The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Joseph A. Slash, a Marshall University alumnus who became president and chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Urban League, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Freedom Fund Banquet hosted by the Huntington-Cabell Branch of the NAACP on Oct. 5.
Slash, the son of the first African American Cabell County Schools superintendent, had joined the Urban League in 2002 as its chief operating officer, with responsibility for managing and coordinating day-to-day operations, and was appointed president and CEO a year later. He retired in October 2014.
Slash received a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Marshall, and is a certified public accountant. He is formerly a member of the Advisory Board of the Marshall University Lewis College of Business. While a student at Marshall, he was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and The Robe Men's Honorary Fraternity.
The Freedom Fund Banquet will take place at Marshall's Memorial Student Center in Room BE-5. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and the dinner and program will begin at 6 p.m. Ticket donations of $30 for individuals and $300 for a table of eight are being requested. Tickets can be ordered by calling 304-529-4692 before Sept. 30. Only a limited number will be sold at the door.
The yearly banquet is the local NAACP branch's biggest fundraiser of the year. This year's theme is "When We Fight, We Win!"
Before joining the Indianapolis Urban League, Slash held executive positions with Indianapolis Power & Light Co., first as vice president, general services, then as vice president, community and corporate effectiveness. In the latter position, his primary emphasis was on economic development, education and workforce development, cultural issues, community relations and special projects of the company's CEO.
Prior to that, Slash was deputy mayor for the city of Indianapolis from 1978-89. From 1968 to 1978, he worked as staff accountant and then audit manager of Arthur Young & Co. (now Ernst & Young). He served as an officer in the U.S. Army.
He has served on the boards of various civic, cultural, business and educational groups in the Indianapolis area, including being a founding member of the Diversity Roundtable of Central Indiana.
Slash has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the National Urban League's CEO of the Year, the National Civil Rights Leadership award by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the Center for Leadership Development's Accomplished Achievement and Lifetime Achievement awards, the United Way of Central Indiana's Outstanding Service Award and the Marshall University Black Alumni Outstanding Alumni Award.
Slash and his wife, Meredith, live in Indianapolis.