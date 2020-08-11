Barboursville’s former attorney has filed a federal lawsuit against the village claiming officials fired him over a letter to the editor about First State Bank.
W. Stephen Flesher seeks unspecified damages in the suit, filed Thursday. He claims his May 5 firing followed village officials’ criticisms of his letter about First State’s failure. The letter was published April 21 in The Herald-Dispatch.
The West Virginia Division of Financial Institutions closed Barboursville-based First State in April, appointing the FDIC as the receiver. The FDIC sold First State to MVB Bank Inc. of Fairmont. The FDIC said in a news release First State lacked sufficient capital to continue operating.
Flesher’s letter blamed the bank’s demise on an array of management lapses. He claims his firing violated his First Amendment rights.
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum declined to comment.